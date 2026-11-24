In the United States, the Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence recently discovered a cybersecurity breach that made some unclassified information accessible. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing The New York Times, which quoted people familiar with the situation.

Open-source materials network

According to the NYT, the unauthorized intrusions affected a network used to search for intelligence-relevant information in public materials without classification markings.

The network was intended to analyze open unclassified sources and search them for data that could be of intelligence interest.

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Incident details

It is currently unclear exactly what information was compromised. The NYT report did not provide details on the volume of data that may have been affected by the incident.

Information about the cybersecurity breach is based on accounts from people familiar with the situation, quoted by The New York Times.

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