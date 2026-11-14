Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, United States, have identified a protein fragment in blood that may help detect an advanced form of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in living people. Currently, this degenerative brain condition associated with repeated head injuries can be definitively diagnosed only after death by examining brain tissue, The Guardian reports.

Protein fragment in the blood

Researchers found that levels of the protein fragment eMTBR-tau243 rise not only in Alzheimer's disease but also in other brain disorders involving the accumulation of toxic tau protein, including CTE. Study co-author Kanta Horie said the findings could potentially open new opportunities for diagnosing and treating CTE in living patients.

The scientists analyzed blood samples from 11 people whose CTE was confirmed during autopsy. Their eMTBR-tau243 levels were higher than those of healthy people and increased along with the severity of brain damage. The test distinguished people with advanced CTE from healthy participants with high accuracy, but it could not reliably detect early stages of the disease.

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The test has not yet been validated

The study authors emphasized that the analysis has not yet been validated for diagnosing CTE. If the findings are confirmed by larger studies, such a test could be used to monitor people at risk of CTE and facilitate trials of drugs that could help with this condition.

CTE is particularly prevalent in contact sports, including American football, rugby and football. In one study of nearly 400 National Football League players in the United States whose brains were donated for research after death, signs of CTE were found in 93.5% of cases. Earlier this year, the Professional Footballers' Association recommended that professional footballers head the ball no more than 10 times per week during training, while children under 12 should not do so at all.

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