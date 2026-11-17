Researchers at Stanford Medicine and their colleagues in the United States have identified possible genetic explanations for recurrent miscarriages in 30 of 118 families whose pregnancy losses had previously had no established cause. As News-Medical reports, the scientists sequenced the genomes of parents and samples collected after miscarriages in which no chromosomal abnormalities or structural defects had been detected during prenatal ultrasound examinations.

Results of the genetic analysis

In 18 families, or 15.3% of the sample, the team identified pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in genes associated with early human development. In another 12 families, or 10.2%, they found variants of uncertain significance: available data indicate a possible link but do not confirm that these changes caused the pregnancy loss.

In 24 of the 30 families, at least one parent carried the identified variant and usually had no symptoms. The authors note that transmission of such a variant across multiple pregnancies may help explain the recurrence of losses. Overall, the researchers identified variants in 28 genes: 13 had previously been linked to fetal or newborn death, while 15 had not previously been described in connection with pregnancy loss.

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Possible mechanisms

The most common pattern, identified in 11 families, was damage to both copies of a single gene. In this scenario, parents may be healthy carriers of one altered copy, while the embryo inherits one such copy from each of them. In individual cases, the scientists also recorded inheritance of a gene variant on the X chromosome by a male embryo, parental mosaicism, and situations in which one damaged copy of a gene could potentially have been sufficient for pregnancy loss.

The study, conducted at five academic centers, involved 176 families in 2022–2024. After samples with chromosomal abnormalities or DNA of insufficient quality were excluded, 118 families remained in the analysis. About 79% of losses occurred in the first trimester, and ultrasound detected no structural abnormalities in 95% of pregnancies.

The work was published on November 16 in the journal Genome Medicine. The authors emphasize that variants of uncertain significance and newly proposed genes should not yet serve as a basis for embryo selection or other medical decisions. The team continues to recruit families to confirm a causal link between the identified genes and pregnancy losses.

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