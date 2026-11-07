Scientists have described the fossil remains of Infernogallus jamesi, the first known dinosaur to have specialized adaptations for feeding on fruit. The remains of the animal, which lived around 66 million years ago at the end of the Cretaceous period, were found in the US states of Montana and North Dakota, Cyprus Mail reports.

A dinosaur with a parrot-like beak

Infernogallus jamesi was a toothless theropod approximately 1.5 meters long and weighing about 11.3 kg — roughly the size of a turkey. Its name means “hell chicken” and refers to the animal's bird-like appearance and the Hell Creek Formation, where its fossils were found.

Researchers have an almost complete skeleton, as well as separate jaw and palate bones. No traces of feathers were found on the remains themselves, but scientists believe the animal was covered in feathers based on fossils of its close relatives.

Adaptations for soft food

Paleontologist Greg Funston of Stony Brook University, the lead author of the study published in Nature Communications, identified three key features of the specialized diet. These include the structure of the jaw muscles for forward-and-backward movements while chewing, a movable joint that allowed the jaw to protrude forward, and ridges and grooves on the beak for mashing and cutting soft plants.

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Similar individual features occur in modern animals that consume soft food, including parrots and green sea turtles. At the same time, according to Funston, no modern animal has all three adaptations together.

Coexistence with flowering plants

The dinosaur lived in a subtropical coastal floodplain alongside tyrannosaurs, triceratops and ankylosaurs. Its diet may have included berries and drupes — fruits such as peaches, cherries, mangoes and olives.

Scientists note that the emergence of flowering plants during the Cretaceous period created a new food source for animals. Unlike many herbivorous theropods that ground up food with gastroliths — stomach stones — Infernogallus and other caenagnathids chewed their food. Researchers suggest that such animals may have helped disperse seeds, but stress that further evidence is needed.

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