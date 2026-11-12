A study of nearly 100,000 US residents identified thousands of new genetic variants in genes that may affect the body's response to prescription drugs. The work was conducted using data from the US National Institutes of Health's All of Us program, STAT News reports.

Scientists analyzed 16 pharmacogenes — genes associated with responses to medications. Every study participant had at least one variant in these genes. About one in four participants was taking medications whose effectiveness or safety may be affected by such genetic characteristics.

Impact on treatment

Pharmacogene variants can alter drug metabolism: as a result, a person may need a higher or lower dose, side effects may intensify or emerge, and in some cases a medication may prove ineffective. The identified variants concern, among others, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, statins, chemotherapy drugs, and the anticoagulant Plavix.

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The study's senior author, Philip Empey, director of the University of Pittsburgh's Center for Clinical Pharmaceutical Science, noted that genetics does not necessarily explain every case of drug ineffectiveness or an adverse reaction, but it is one factor that may explain differences between patients.

Data diversity and funding

The All of Us program aims to collect genetic data from one million Americans of diverse backgrounds. The broader representation of different groups made it possible to identify variants that had not been found in previous studies based on other genomic databases, including the UK Biobank.

At the same time, the program's prospects may be limited by funding problems. After the US Congress passes the budget, All of Us is expected to receive $122 million — 80% less than its 2023 peak level. The cuts have already affected participant recruitment and forced the program to stop providing participants with their genetic testing results. About 5,000 children have currently been enrolled in the study, but these data are not yet available to researchers.

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