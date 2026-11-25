In the United States, scientists have identified three biological types, or biotypes, in children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety disorders, or both conditions. Each is associated with disruptions in different neural networks, while traditional clinical diagnoses do not fully align with these groups, ScienceDaily reports.

The study, published in the journal Nature Mental Health, is based on an analysis of functional magnetic resonance imaging and cognitive and behavioral assessments. The team used data from 3,508 children who, at the time of enrollment, had already been diagnosed with ADHD, an anxiety disorder, or both. Another 693 participants initially had no such diagnoses but received one or both later. The control group consisted of 1,947 children who had not been diagnosed with these conditions.

Three biological groups

An artificial intelligence model analyzed functional brain connectivity — how its different regions interact. Researchers identified two dimensions of impairment: cognitive-behavioral and emotional-attentional. Different combinations of these impairments formed three mutually exclusive biotypes, meaning that each child belonged to only one of them.

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The biotype with externalizing manifestations and disinhibition was more often accompanied by impulsivity, hostility, defiance, aggression, and rule-breaking; ADHD was diagnosed more frequently in this group. The biotype with internal distress was associated with feelings of guilt and tension, perfectionism, symptoms of anxiety and depression; anxiety disorders were more often identified in these children. The mixed biotype was characterized by greater difficulties with attention, irritability, and self-harm, and it was also more frequently associated with ADHD.

Signs before diagnosis

In children who were diagnosed with ADHD or an anxiety disorder later, characteristic biological patterns were already visible in the initial brain scans. The authors also tested the findings on a separate sample of 224 children with ADHD or an anxiety disorder from the Healthy Brain Network project.

Study co-author Yu Zhang noted that biotypes should not replace symptom-based diagnosis. According to the authors, combining clinical assessments with biological data may in the future help identify such conditions earlier and select more individualized treatments. Further clinical trials are needed to assess how different biotypes respond to therapy.

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