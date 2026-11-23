Researchers at the University of Miami in the United States have identified a previously unknown group of viruses that may help explain the evolutionary relationship between viruses and encapsulins — small protein compartments inside cells. The new viruses have characteristics associated with both viruses and encapsulins, so they may be intermediate forms in their evolutionary development, ScienceDaily reports.

Shared protein structure

The study’s findings were published in the journal Nature Communications. It challenges the common explanation that encapsulins originated from viruses. The authors suggest a more complex evolutionary relationship: viruses and encapsulins may have repeatedly evolved from one another over millions of years.

At the center of the work are proteins with an HK97-fold structure that can assemble into protective shells. In viruses, such protein shells, or capsids, store and protect genetic material. In encapsulins, similar structures can isolate biochemical reactions in the cells of archaea and bacteria.

Search of genetic databases

The identified viruses have smaller and simpler genomes than other viruses that form shells from HK97-fold proteins. To find them, the team did not grow the viruses in a laboratory but analyzed large genetic databases containing billions of DNA sequences.

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The scientists combined bioinformatics, models of protein behavior, and artificial intelligence tools, including protein language models and AlphaFold. The genetic information in the databases comes from samples of soil, seawater, wastewater, the human gut, and other environments. This approach makes it possible to study viruses that have not yet been cultivated in a laboratory.

Possible role of procapsids

The authors also proposed a model in which procapsids — immature viral protein shells — may be a pathway between viruses and encapsulins. According to the researchers, such structures could potentially combine the functions of storing viral DNA and creating an environment for chemical reactions. This possibility still needs to be verified by further research.

The researchers believe that their approach may help study other poorly understood viruses, as well as apply computational methods to analyze new viruses and pathogens.

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