In the United States, Virginia Tech researchers found that participants aged 18 to 21 had a reduced brain response to a milkshake after two weeks on a diet high in ultra-processed foods. No statistically significant changes between the two diets were recorded in the group aged 22 to 25, News-Medical reports.

How the study was conducted

The trial involved 22 people aged 18 to 25, including seven participants no older than 21. Participants completed each of the two two-week diets in random order, with a four-week break between them. In one diet, 81% of calories came from ultra-processed foods, while the other contained no such foods.

The diets were matched for macronutrient composition: 50% of calories came from carbohydrates, 35% from fats and 15% from protein. They also had identical levels of fiber, added sugars, saturated fats, sodium, energy density and overall nutritional quality. Calorie intake was individually tailored to keep participants' weight stable.

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What MRI scans showed

Participants underwent functional MRI before and after each diet period. During the scans, they received either a highly processed milkshake or a tasteless solution through a special device. In the younger group, the orbitofrontal cortex response to the milkshake decreased after the diet high in ultra-processed foods, while it increased after the diet without such foods.

The orbitofrontal cortex is involved in perceiving food rewards, evaluating them and making decisions. Study author Emma Leslie noted that this brain region is among the last to fully mature, in the middle or late part of the third decade of life.

Previously, the same team reported that participants aged 18 to 21 consumed more calories at a buffet after the ultra-processed diet, even without feeling hungry. At the same time, the researchers emphasized that the sample was small and that age differences were analyzed as an exploratory finding. They found no association between changes in brain response and changes in the amount of food consumed.

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