American researchers have identified a statistical association between grandfathers smoking while their partners were pregnant and a higher likelihood of autism spectrum disorder in their grandchildren. A similar association was also recorded for grandfathers’ heavy consumption of spirits. As News-Medical reports, the study was observational and therefore does not prove a causal relationship.

Data from three generations

The scientists analyzed data from 14,059 grandchildren in California born between 1989 and 2014 and linked them to information on 7,856 grandparents who took part in the Child Health and Development Studies program. Information on smoking, alcohol, coffee and tea was collected during interviews with pregnant women in 1959–1967. They also reported on their partners’ habits.

Among the study participants, 86 grandchildren had a recorded autism spectrum disorder: 72 boys and 14 girls. The researchers accounted for, among other factors, the age of the relevant grandfather or grandmother, grandfathers’ education, grandmothers’ race, and the birth year of members of the parents’ generation.

The strongest associations

The likelihood of ASD was estimated to be nearly twice as high among grandchildren whose grandfathers smoked at least 20 cigarettes a day, compared with grandchildren whose grandfathers did not smoke. An almost threefold higher estimated likelihood was also recorded among grandchildren of grandfathers who drank at least five servings of spirits per week, compared with those who did not consume spirits.

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At the same time, the latter estimate was based on only ten ASD cases among participants with such exposure, which limits its precision. Moderate alcohol consumption, as well as separate consumption of beer or wine, did not demonstrate a clear association with ASD in grandchildren.

Study limitations

The scientists found no clear association between grandmothers smoking during pregnancy and ASD in the third generation. There was also no convincing link with coffee consumption or combined coffee and tea consumption by both grandfathers and grandmothers.

The authors noted that possible biological mechanisms remain unconfirmed. The study’s limitations include the small number of recorded ASD cases, missing exposure data, possible underdetection of diagnoses in registries, and the likely influence of genetic and family factors. Data on grandfathers’ habits were provided by their partners, which could also have affected the accuracy of the information.

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