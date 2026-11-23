Researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, United States, identified a link between lower bone density in the thoracic spine and faster deterioration of cognitive function during aging. People with lower baseline bone density also experienced faster progression of brain white matter changes, ScienceDaily reports.

The results were published in the journal Radiology. Bone mineral density reflects the amount of minerals, including calcium, in a given volume of bone. Its decline makes bones more fragile and increases the risk of fractures.

Analysis of CT scans, MRI scans and cognitive tests

Scientists used data from the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis. A deep-learning algorithm analyzed non-contrast chest CT scans of 2,086 participants to determine the volumetric mineral density of thoracic vertebrae. The final group included 715 people for whom brain MRI results and cognitive testing results were also available.

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The researchers assessed two indicators of white matter condition: white matter hyperintensities and fractional anisotropy, a decrease in which may indicate deterioration in the microstructural organization of white matter. Data from repeat examinations were available for 408 participants regarding hyperintensities and for 405 regarding fractional anisotropy.

Association does not mean causation

Lower bone density at the start of observation was associated with a faster decline in overall cognitive scores. It was also linked to more intensive accumulation of white matter hyperintensities in the corpus callosum, which is involved in executive functions, working memory and attention. A more pronounced decrease in fractional anisotropy was recorded in the anterior limb of the internal capsule.

The authors emphasize that the study does not prove that osteoporosis causes dementia. Bone tissue degeneration and brain changes may result from shared metabolic processes of aging, including insulin resistance, dyslipidemia and menopause-related changes. The scientists noted that AI could potentially analyze chest CT scans that have already been performed to assess spinal density; in the future, this may help identify people who may need additional assessment of their risk of cognitive decline.

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