Researchers at UTHealth Houston in the United States have identified a link between the severity of autism spectrum disorder symptoms and digestive problems in children. Children who had greater difficulties with social awareness and communication were also more likely to have more pronounced gastrointestinal symptoms, News-Medical reports.

How the study was conducted

The scientists examined children aged 4 to 16 with confirmed autism spectrum disorder. They collected blood and stool samples and assessed behavioral characteristics and digestive system symptoms based on clinical evaluations and parent questionnaires.

The team also measured indicators of inflammation and intestinal barrier function, while comparing the composition of the gut microbiota with data from typically developing children and siblings of children with autism. The study results were published in the journal Nature.

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Nearly two-thirds of participants with autism spectrum disorder had significant gastrointestinal symptoms. These included abdominal pain, gas, foul-smelling stools, and nighttime awakenings. Such complaints were more common among children with more pronounced autism symptoms.

Microbiota and behavioral manifestations

The study leader, professor and head of the Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Mark Rhoads, noted that discomfort caused by constipation, diarrhea, or gas may manifest as irritability, repetitive, or self-injurious behavior. According to him, for children who do not use speech, this may sometimes be one of the few ways to communicate discomfort.

The researchers also recorded lower diversity of the gut microbiota and differences in bacterial composition in children with autism compared with the other groups. At the same time, the analysis did not confirm the assumption that symptom severity is related to intestinal inflammation or increased permeability of the intestinal walls: the respective biomarkers remained within the normal range and were not associated with the severity of either gastrointestinal or autistic symptoms.

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