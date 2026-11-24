Researchers at the University of Michigan in the United States found that cigarette smoking, cannabis use and the use of other drugs in high school are associated with a higher risk of death and death at a younger age in adulthood. News-Medical reports on the findings, published in the American Journal of Public Health.

Data from five decades of observations

The scientists analyzed data from 107,346 Americans who took part in the long-term Monitoring the Future study. Respondents were first surveyed in their final year of school between 1976 and 2019 and were then followed into adulthood. As of March 2026, 3,773 participants, or about 3.5% of the sample, had died.

Adolescents who used drugs or alcohol at age 18 died more often and at a younger age than peers who abstained from these substances. The researchers accounted for a range of associated factors and the simultaneous use of different substances, as these behaviors often occur together.

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The strongest associations were found for cigarettes and drugs

After this adjustment, the risk of death was 14% higher among cannabis users, 28% higher among those who used other drugs, and 36% higher among cigarette smokers. Episodic heavy alcohol use was also initially associated with early death, but this association lost statistical significance after other forms of substance use were taken into account.

The study leader, Megan Patrick, a professor at the University of Michigan's Institute for Social Research, said the findings support the need for screening, prevention and interventions for adolescents who use psychoactive substances. At the same time, the authors stressed that future studies should explain the mechanisms behind the identified associations in greater detail.

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