In the United States, four nonprofit organizations have filed a lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court against Anthropic, Google, Meta, OpenAI and SpaceX. They demand that the training and deployment of next-generation artificial intelligence models be suspended until the companies prove that the technology is under human control, Al Jazeera reports.

Lawsuit against five companies

The complaint was filed by the Irreplaceable Education Fund, Public Citizen, Heat Initiative and Alliance for Secure AI. The plaintiffs claim that leading AI developers are unable to prevent the “catastrophic harm” their technologies could cause.

As arguments, the organizations cite documented cases of AI-enabled cyberattacks and other harmful manifestations of the models. The lawsuit also mentions the companies’ own statements about risks associated with insufficiently regulated technologies.

The plaintiffs state that the companies violated California’s unfair competition law because, in their view, they create risks to public health and interfere with the use of property, including computer systems. The organizations also say they are forced to devote resources to responding to nearly daily crises linked to the rapid development of AI models.

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What restrictions the plaintiffs seek

Phil Aronyanu, founder and executive director of the Irreplaceable Education Fund, said that a suspension of work must clearly define which work needs to be stopped, how compliance will be verified, and what the consequences of violations will be. According to him, this requires government inspections and authority to halt prohibited work, rather than only restrictions on the public release of models.

The plaintiffs propose introducing federal minimum safety standards, independent oversight and strict liability for technology companies for the products they create. They also support preserving states’ right to adopt and enforce stricter rules.

The Irreplaceable Education Fund believes that a pause in AI development should not weaken the United States’ position in competition with China if Washington negotiates bilateral mechanisms and an international agreement with Beijing. The organization called on the new Congress to begin by freezing new AI developments, while stressing the need for judicial protection already now.

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