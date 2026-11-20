In the United States, router manufacturer TP-Link was unable to obtain an exemption from restrictions on the sale of new foreign-made routers. As a result, the company cannot import or sell its new Wi-Fi 8-enabled routers on the US market, Ars Technica reports.

The restrictions were introduced in March 2026. They apply to new router models that are manufactured, assembled, designed, or developed outside the United States. TP-Link models approved before the ban was introduced remain available to US buyers.

Approvals for competitors

Requests for exemptions, formally referred to as conditional approvals, are reviewed by the US Federal Communications Commission, the Pentagon, and the Department of Homeland Security. According to the publication, 26 such approvals have so far been issued for products including those of Netgear, Asus, Nokia, Zyxel, and other manufacturers.

Approvals were also granted to SpaceX's Starlink division, and to Amazon for routers for its Leo satellite service and Eero devices. TP-Link said it plans to assemble all new routers in the United States, but it has not yet received authorization to supply new models.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Inspections and allegations

TP-Link was founded in China in 1996, but the company says it is organizationally separate from China's TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. In October 2024, TP-Link's US entity designated California as its global headquarters. According to the company, the entities have different owners, management, and operations.

The company has drawn the attention of US officials because of stated cybersecurity risks and questions about its origins. Microsoft reported in 2024 that TP-Link devices made up the majority of a botnet controlled by Chinese cybercriminals. TP-Link denies that its products are technology controlled by China and says that no government controls the development and manufacturing of its routers.

Last month, the FCC warned TP-Link that several already approved models may have exceeded established signal power limits. The regulator preliminarily determined that the company's applications may have contained incorrect information. TP-Link called these cases isolated and said that the four devices mentioned account for less than one-third of 1% of the company's total US sales this year.

Read us on