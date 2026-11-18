The United States has charged 48-year-old Daithí O’Corráin with destruction of U.S. government property in connection with an incident involving a U.S. Air National Guard C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft at Shannon Airport in western Ireland. According to The Guardian, the indictment in Manhattan was unsealed on Tuesday.

U.S. prosecutors allege that O’Corráin entered the airport grounds and boarded the aircraft, which was parked on a taxiway, in April. According to the prosecution, he cut hydraulic lines, smashed instruments in the cockpit and poured pellets into the fuel tanks.

Aircraft declared unfit for flight

The C-130 Hercules, which was heading on a military mission to another country, was valued at $60 million. U.S. prosecutors said that as a result of the incident, the aircraft became unfit for operation and will no longer fly.

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According to the indictment, the man broke the locking mechanism on the rear crew door to get inside. He allegedly covered the aircraft’s windows with hammocks, barricaded himself inside, secured the doors with straps, brackets and screws, and placed pellets mixed with epoxy resin in the door tracks.

Proceedings in the United States and Ireland

Irish police, An Garda Síochána, detained O’Corráin immediately after the incident. In Ireland, he was charged with criminal damage and trespassing.

As AP reports, O’Corráin is not in U.S. custody, and a date for a hearing on the U.S. charges has not yet been set. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. James Barnacle, head of the FBI’s New York office, said it was “not an act of spontaneous vandalism.”

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