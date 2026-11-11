In the United States, average household spending on heating this winter could increase by more than 7%, and for some consumers by up to 70%. This forecast was released by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), The Guardian reports.

The biggest increase for heating oil users

The sharpest rise in costs is expected for nearly 5 million American households that heat their homes with heating oil. They are mainly located in the northeastern United States and Alaska. According to NEADA estimates, seasonal expenses for these consumers could increase by 70% — to approximately $2,977.

In the Northeast, the average heating bill is projected to increase by 16.9%, or $221: from $1,311 last winter to $1,532 this winter. The region has the largest number of heating oil users, while electricity prices are among the highest in the United States.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rising costs for other energy sources

According to the association’s forecast, spending on electric heating could rise by about 6% — to $1,215 per season. Heating bills for propane are expected to increase by about 5% — to an average of $1,350.

NEADA links the pressure on prices to disruptions in global fuel supplies amid the war with Iran. The association also noted that about one in six US households has overdue utility payments; total debt amounts to about $23 billion. The organization urged Congress to provide assistance to families before higher winter bills arrive.

Read us on