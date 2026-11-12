In the United States, the five-year survival rate for children and adolescents with cancer reached nearly 90% by 2017. In 1975, about six out of ten patients were alive five years after diagnosis. News-Medical reported these data, citing a study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Data from more than 100,000 patients

Scientists analyzed registry data from more than 100,000 patients aged 0 to 19 who were diagnosed with cancer in the United States between 1975 and 2022. They used the US National Cancer Institute's SEER 8 and SEER 17 databases for the analysis. The researchers assessed trends in five-year overall survival by cancer type and sociodemographic group.

The study's author, pediatric oncologist Lindsay Schwartz of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, said that more accurate diagnostics, risk stratification, clinical trials, molecularly targeted drugs and immunotherapy may have contributed to the progress. At the same time, she said that some patients still need more effective and less toxic treatments.

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Differences among groups and cancer types

In 2000–2017, five-year survival across all cancer types combined was 88% among non-Hispanic white patients, 84.5% among Hispanic patients, 85.6% among patients from other racial and ethnic groups, and 80.8% among non-Hispanic Black patients. Worse outcomes for Black children and adolescents were recorded for most cancer types.

Five-year survival for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common childhood cancer, rose from 43% in 1975 to 95% in 2017. It was about 72% for acute myeloid leukemia and about 74% for sarcomas. The researchers also emphasized the need for lifelong medical monitoring of people who survived cancer in childhood: among patients treated for Hodgkin lymphoma in the 1970s and early 1980s, survival declined from 87% five years after diagnosis to 63% after 30 years.

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