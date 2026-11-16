Since March, at least five bills have been introduced in the United States that provide for regulating or banning the use of generative artificial intelligence in election and political advertising. Some Democrats who will gain a majority in Congress want to introduce clear rules for such materials, The Hill reports.

The initiatives propose different approaches: requiring disclosure of AI use, fully banning certain types of such content, or clarifying that existing rules already apply to generative technologies. Congresswoman Yvette Clarke introduced the REAL Political Advertisements Act in October, which would require political advertisements created with AI to be labeled.

Spending and state rules

According to the Wesleyan Media Project, $137 million was spent on creating and distributing 220 advertisements involving AI during the midterm election cycle. Such ads appeared in 34 states, but only 27% of them contained information about the use of the technology.

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Researchers also found that Republicans created 81% of this advertising, while Democrats created 12%. Currently, 27 states require disclosure of AI use in political advertising, while another four states have completely banned its use, creating different rules depending on the state.

Other proposals and freedom of speech

Congresswoman Shontel Brown introduced a bill in October to prohibit the use of AI if it deprives a person of the right to vote or deceptively deprives them of that right. Senator Amy Klobuchar reintroduced a bipartisan initiative that bans materially deceptive use of AI in federal elections. Senator Jeff Merkley proposed banning false election materials created by AI.

Another bill, the AI Ads Act, introduced by Congressman Ro Khanna and Senator Adam Schiff, proposes codifying the position of the Federal Election Commission that AI-generated content already falls under the legal ban on fraudulent deception. The American Civil Liberties Union warned that new rules must be narrowly tailored so as not to restrict political expression by ordinary citizens. At the same time, a representative of the organization noted that a requirement for prominent labeling would be less likely to conflict with the First Amendment than a complete ban.

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