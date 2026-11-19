The total capacity of installed battery energy storage systems in the United States has exceeded 200 GWh. During the first nine months of 2026, the country added 48.3 GWh of new capacity in such systems — 20% more than in the same period of the previous year, Electrek reports, citing a report by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

Texas leads

Texas commissioned the largest volume of grid-scale battery storage systems from January through September — 12.3 GWh. Arizona ranked second with 7.7 GWh, followed by California with 6.8 GWh.

Eleven more states exceeded their own annual records for energy storage system installations in just nine months. The list includes Colorado, Massachusetts, Utah, Michigan, Georgia, Mississippi, Virginia, Iowa, Montana, Alabama, and Illinois.

In the third quarter of 2026, 14.3 GWh of battery storage systems were installed in the United States, down 1% year-on-year. Large facilities for power grids accounted for the main share — 12.2 GWh. Commercial and industrial sites added 1.3 GWh, while the residential sector added 746 MWh. This was the best third quarter for home batteries, although their installations over the nine-month period were 12% lower than last year.

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Forecast through 2030

In September, New York State signed contracts for eight battery projects with a combined capacity of about 950 MW. SEIA and Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecast that by 2030, the total capacity of energy storage systems in US power grids, households, and businesses will reach 708 GWh. This is 3.7% higher than their previous estimate.

US battery cell manufacturing capacity also increased to 92.4 GWh — by 50%. A plant in Tennessee began operating in July, and a facility in Indiana began operating in October.

According to SEIA calculations adjusted for inflation, solar generation and batteries reduced average summer wholesale electricity prices by 42% in the Texas market and by 51% in California between 2021 and 2026. At the same time, household bills increased due to higher electricity transmission and distribution costs: by 22% at two surveyed California utilities and by 3% in a sample of Texas providers.

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