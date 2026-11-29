In the first half of 2026, large companies in the United States filed 372 bankruptcy petitions — the highest number for the same period since 2010. This is already the fourth consecutive year in which the number of such filings has increased, Fortune reports, citing S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The situation for small businesses has also worsened: the number of filings under Subchapter V of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, intended for small businesses, rose by 46% in the first nine months of the year, according to the American Bankruptcy Institute.

Study of public companies

In 2015, researchers at the Santa Fe Institute analyzed more than 25,000 North American public companies over the period from 1950 to 2009, using S&P’s Compustat database. They found that the half-life of a typical public company is about ten years and is almost independent of the industry.

In the study, a company ceasing to exist did not usually mean bankruptcy. Most often, the company was acquired, merged with another company, or liquidated. The authors also found that the risk of ceasing operations in a given year did not depend on how long the company had already existed.

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Faster turnover of market leaders

The time companies spend in the S&P 500 index is also shrinking. According to consulting firm Innosight, the average tenure in the index fell from 33 years in 1964 to 24 years in 2016. Apollo chief economist Torsten Slok estimated the figure at about 15 years in March, compared with 61 years in 1958.

Slok links the trend to accelerating “creative destruction,” mergers, and buyouts of companies by private equity funds. At the same time, the number of public companies registered in the United States has halved since 1996, while startups remain private for an average of 16 years — one-third longer than ten years ago.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 34.7% of businesses opened in 2013 were still operating in 2023. The highest ten-year survival rate was in agriculture, forestry, and fishing, at 50.5%, while the lowest was in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, at 24.5%.

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