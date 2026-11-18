Former Republican senator Norm Coleman, who is vice chair of the Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board, has faced questions over a possible conflict of interest. He simultaneously works as a lobbyist for Saudi Arabia, a senior adviser to the Israeli defense company Kinetica, and an adviser to the US Department of Defense, The Guardian reports.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth appointed Coleman to the Defense Policy Board in June. Before that, Coleman assisted Hegseth during Senate hearings on the confirmation of his nomination for the post of Pentagon chief.

Combining positions

In addition to his work on the Pentagon’s advisory body, Coleman heads the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Congressional Leadership Fund, one of the largest political action super PACs supporting Republicans in the House of Representatives. The Defense Policy Board advises Pentagon leadership on strategic planning, armed forces modernization, regional defense policy, and national security.

Public Citizen lobbyist Craig Holman called Coleman a “walking conflict of interest” on the Defense Policy Board. At the same time, he noted that combining lobbying work and advising the Pentagon is not illegal in itself.

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Links to defense contractors

Last year, Coleman became a senior adviser to Kinetica, an Israeli weapons company. The company welcomed his appointment to the Defense Policy Board, saying it aligned with its approach to combining defense policy, technological superiority, and allied innovation.

According to the publication, Coleman appeared in documents of the law firm Hogan Lovells Cadwalader concerning lobbying activities. In particular, the firm represented companies on issues involving drone detection systems, semiconductor production, and regulation of artificial intelligence data center projects; in some cases, the work concerned appeals to the Pentagon.

Coleman, Hogan Lovells Cadwalader, and Kinetica did not respond to journalists’ requests for comment. The publication was unable to establish Coleman’s exact functions at Kinetica.

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