In the United States, specialists at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles urged children and adults to check whether their routine vaccinations, including against measles, are up to date. They cited the risk of wider outbreaks if infected people enter communities with low vaccination rates, News-Medical reports.

Michael Smith, medical director of infection prevention and control at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, said vaccination is the most effective way to avoid infection and transmitting the virus to others. According to the data cited in the article, two doses of the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine provide 97% protection against measles, while one dose provides 93%.

How the infection spreads

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes. Respiratory droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours. More than 90% of infections occur in people who have not been immunized against measles.

Typical symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes. Three to four days after these symptoms appear, a red rash may develop, often beginning on the face and spreading downward.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What to do after contact with a patient

If measles is suspected in a child, doctors advise immediately contacting a pediatrician, isolating the child in a separate room and not sending them to school or kindergarten. Before visiting a doctor or an emergency department, it is advisable to call ahead: because measles is highly contagious, medical facilities must use special infection-control measures.

After contact with an infected person, a doctor may offer additional protection, including administering antibodies against measles. This must be done soon after exposure and before symptoms appear. Treatment for measles itself mainly consists of supportive care, rest and fluid intake.

The article also states that approximately one in five unvaccinated people with measles requires hospitalization. Possible severe complications include pneumonia, encephalitis, which can lead to brain damage and hearing loss, subacute sclerosing panencephalitis and death.

Read us on