The US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine called for stronger safety oversight by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Army following the collision of an American Airlines regional jet and a military helicopter near Washington. The review, commissioned by Congress and released on November 18, 2026, found that some of the safety system weaknesses identified after the disaster persist, AeroTime reports.

The collision occurred near Washington, United States, on January 29, 2025. All 67 people aboard the two aircraft were killed in the accident. The new report draws on an investigation by the US National Transportation Safety Board and contains 25 recommendations concerning airport operations, military flights, and the prevention of midair collisions.

Traffic distribution and capacity

The committee concluded that the Federal Aviation Administration and the US Army had insufficiently identified and addressed recurring collision risks before the disaster. The review’s authors recommended distributing flights more evenly throughout the hour to avoid traffic peak periods that create additional workload for air traffic controllers.

The committee also proposed a more detailed assessment of how airliners and helicopters use the congested airspace around Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Congress was advised to require a public assessment of the airport’s safety and capacity before authorizing additional flights.

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Recommendations for military helicopters

For military operations, the committee recommended standardizing training for flights in Washington airspace and conducting regular checks of crew skills. When assessing routine training flights, consideration should also be given to whether their missions can be carried out at another time, on another route, in another location, or through simulation.

The report called for accelerating the development of standards and certification of collision avoidance systems for helicopters and, once certified systems become available, introducing requirements for their installation. Priority is proposed for helicopters operating near airplanes in congested terminal airspace. It also recommended prioritizing the implementation of ADS-B In displays and alerts for aircraft without collision avoidance systems or those operating where such systems are unavailable.

After the disaster, the Federal Aviation Administration restricted helicopter traffic near the airport and reduced the hourly arrival limit from 36 to 26. In January 2026, the agency announced that it was raising the limit to 30 flights per hour after a safety assessment and reinforcement of the air traffic control tower staff. In May 2026, the administration also stated that it had stopped using visual separation of helicopters and airplanes near congested airports, requiring controllers to use radar horizontal or vertical separation.

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