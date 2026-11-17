The US administration has proposed new rules that, according to officials, are intended to prevent fraud, eliminate bad actors and protect people using Medicare, Medicaid and Affordable Care Act insurance marketplaces. This was reported by STAT News.

Expected savings

US health authorities said the new rules could return $90 billion to taxpayers over the next decade. According to Medicare officials, all of the claimed savings are to come from a single measure — stronger audits of Medicare Advantage plans. At the same time, the funds are not linked, as the publication notes, to ending overbilling for hospice care or the submission of fraudulent claims for medical equipment.

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Plan audits

The proposed rule provides for reinstating regulations from the Joe Biden administration aimed at audits of Medicare Advantage plans. The initiative is still a proposal, and the stated amount represents projected savings cited by US officials.

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