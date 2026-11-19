The US Department of Homeland Security and the US Department of Justice announced the launch of a new coordination center to combat cybercrime online. Its work will focus, in particular, on criminal fraud schemes and sextortion — online sexual blackmail. This was reported by The Hill.

Cooperation between the government and business

More than 30 federal agencies, as well as hundreds of partners at the state and local government levels, have joined the initiative. The center is intended to bring together government bodies and the private sector to identify cybercriminal networks, inform victims, and disrupt criminal operations.

The Department of Justice said the new mechanism will provide investigators with tools to process victims’ complaints and identify the networks responsible. It will also ensure direct communication with private organizations capable of helping inform those affected, stop criminal activity, and provide technical support.

According to the department, the center will use artificial intelligence-based tools provided by the private company TRM Labs.

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Presidential order and technical disruptions

US President Donald Trump instructed several federal agencies to establish such a center through an executive order in March. In the document, he stated that cybercrime, fraud, and predatory schemes deprive American families of their savings and harm young people.

The center was launched after a series of technical disruptions in the United States. At the same time, authorities said they had no indication that these outages were the result of cyberattacks. During congressional hearings, administration officials also discussed disruptions affecting US air travel, financial institutions, and the National Security Agency.

AI-enabled fraud

Cybercrime and sexual blackmail schemes are causing growing concern amid the development of artificial intelligence. The FBI reported last week that North Korean hackers had stolen more than $400 million in cryptocurrency over the past 18 months. The publication also notes that leading AI companies have publicly reported cases in which their unreleased models independently hacked other companies.

In 2025, the Take It Down Act was signed into law in the United States, criminalizing the online publication of sexually explicit images created using deepfakes. The first conviction under this law was recorded in April.

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