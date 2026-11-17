In the Gulf of Mexico, about 25 miles off the coast of Florida, the former ocean liner SS United States was deliberately sunk. The vessel, which came to rest on the seabed near the city of Destin, became the world’s largest artificial reef, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The controlled sinking began at around 1:00 p.m. and lasted nine hours, although the process had initially been expected to take about an hour. The liner came to rest on the sandy seabed at a depth of about 180 feet. It became the 21st and largest site on the Florida Panhandle Shipwreck Trail, a route of sunken vessels stretching from Pensacola to Port St. Joe.

A new site for divers

SS United States is nearly 80 feet longer than the previous largest vessel on the route, the sunk aircraft carrier USS Oriskany. According to the Okaloosa County tourism department, the liner’s upper deck may be located at a depth of 55–60 feet. Recreational divers with open-water certification will be able to reach it, although access will depend on the hull’s final position, currents, visibility, and local safety rules.

In 2024, the liner faced eviction from the Philadelphia shipyard where it had been located for 30 years. After that, Okaloosa County offered $1 million for the vessel. In early 2025, it was towed from Philadelphia to the city of Mobile, Alabama, where materials hazardous to the marine environment were removed from it.

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History of the liner and the reef

The 990-foot SS United States was larger than the Titanic and reached a speed of 44 miles per hour during sea trials. Due to declining passenger traffic after the spread of commercial aviation, the vessel was withdrawn from service in 1969, after less than two decades of ocean voyages.

Scientists expect the new reef to quickly begin attracting marine life. Michael Parsons, a professor of marine science at Florida Gulf Coast University, noted that fish may gather around an artificial reef within hours or days, while bacteria and algae will settle on the hull almost immediately. Snappers, groupers, amberjacks, angelfish, barracudas, sea urchins, and corals have already been recorded along the shipwreck trail.

The nonprofit SS United States Conservancy also plans to create a museum in Florida near diver departure points. The liner’s two large smokestacks were dismantled and are planned to be included in the museum exhibition.

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