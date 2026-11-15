Following the 2026 midterm elections in the United States, a record number of women won seats in Congress and governorships, France 24 reports. Politico senior national politics reporter Lauren Fedor spoke about the growing number of Democratic women elected to Congress and as governors.

Mothers in campaigns

Fedor specifically mentioned mothers of young children among the candidates. According to her, an understanding has emerged in various states that mothers can be persuasive advocates for voters.

The journalist linked this to voters' concerns about the cost of living, affordability and the ability to make ends meet. In her assessment, these issues became important in election campaigns.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Democrats' rhetoric

According to Fedor, after their defeat in the 2024 presidential election, Democrats changed their approach to campaign messaging. She believes the party concluded that identity politics may not be the way forward as an electoral strategy.

In the journalist's view, Democrats' focus on the cost of living contributed to their electoral successes in 2025 and 2026. Ahead of the 2028 presidential election, she noted, it remains to be seen how the party will deliver on the promises made to voters.

Read us on