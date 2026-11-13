In the United States, none of the 99 public transit systems receiving federal funding received high scores across all accessibility indicators for people with disabilities. This was shown by a new national database and interactive dashboard created at the University of Michigan, News-Medical reports.

Four accessibility indicators

The Public Transit Accessibility Dashboard covers 99 transportation systems in 85 US cities. It contains data that can help communities identify barriers and improve the accessibility of buses, trains, and other fixed-route transportation services.

Researchers assessed four components: proximity to transit and the ability to reach many destinations, service frequency in line with demand, fare affordability, and the comfort of interacting with the carrier. These indicators cover different stages of a trip, from finding information on a website to arriving at the destination.

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Study author Erica Twardzik, an associate professor at the University of Michigan School of Kinesiology and director of the Center for Inclusive Mobility Environments, noted that data on US public transit accessibility had previously been fragmented, not consolidated nationally, and rarely presented in clear language. According to her, even one barrier can make an entire trip impossible for a passenger with a disability.

City results

Washington, Phoenix, and San Diego received the highest overall results in the study. Hampton, Virginia; Allentown, Pennsylvania; and Anchorage, Alaska, ranked lowest.

Among Michigan cities, Grand Rapids ranked 39th out of 85, Detroit ranked 50th, and Flint ranked 71st. The overall accessibility status in the dashboard ranges from optimal to insufficient and takes into account the weakest link in the passenger experience. The tool was developed with the participation of passengers with disabilities, community activists, researchers, and other stakeholders; users can compare cities, view maps, and download data.

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