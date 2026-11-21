Researchers at Columbia University and the University of California, Berkeley in the United States have found that microplastics and nanoplastics can generate reactive oxygen species when they come into contact with water. These are highly active molecules capable of damaging the biological structures of cells and tissues. The study results were published in the journal Nature, ScienceDaily reports.

The active surface of plastic

Plastic is generally considered a chemically stable material. However, when large plastic objects break down into micro- and nanoparticles, their surface area increases substantially. Scientists found that processes may occur at the interface between such a surface and water that promote electron transfer and the formation of reactive radicals.

Water is not merely a passive medium in this process. Near a hydrophobic, or water-repellent, plastic surface, the behavior of water molecules and charged particles changes. Theoretical calculations and computer simulations by the Berkeley team showed that hydroxide ions may concentrate in adjacent layers of water. Under such conditions, they more readily give up electrons and form hydroxyl radicals.

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Possible link to biological harm

Hydroxyl radicals are particularly reactive particles that can damage biological molecules. The authors of the study believe that the identified mechanism may explain some of the negative biological effects associated with the impact of microplastics on animals and potentially on humans.

At the same time, the study does not establish that this process causes specific diseases in humans. The scientists note that microplastics can come into contact with water not only in bodies of water or bottled water, but also in the blood and cells of the body.

Earlier, Professor Wei Min's laboratory used laser microscopy to detect an average of about 240,000 visible plastic particles in one liter of bottled water; most of them were nanoplastics. Understanding the new mechanism may eventually help develop plastics that are less prone to forming reactive molecules in water.

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