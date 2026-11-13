US study finds TRF2 supports muscle repair — ScienceDaily

Researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States found that the TRF2 protein is necessary for muscle stem cells to retain their ability to repair damaged tissue. In the absence of this protein, injured muscles in laboratory mice accumulated fat and scar tissue instead of healthy tissue, ScienceDaily reports.

The protein supports stem cell properties

TRF2 was previously known primarily for its role in protecting telomeres — structures at the ends of chromosomes that protect them from damage. The new study, published in the journal Science Advances, showed that the protein also helps muscle stem cells maintain the genetic program that determines their specialization.

Normally, these cells are mostly in an inactive state. After an injury, they become activated, multiply, and participate in replacing damaged muscle tissue. Some of the cells then return to a resting state, preserving a reserve for further repair. Scientists found that TRF2 levels change during transitions between these stages.

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Consequences of TRF2 loss

Researchers removed TRF2 from muscle stem cells in laboratory mice. At first, the animals' muscles appeared normal, but over time the number of functional stem cells declined. Scientists expected that the cells might die, but they remained alive and lost the molecular properties needed to function specifically as muscle stem cells.

Further experiments showed that TRF2 interacts with regulatory regions of the genome, including DNA structures known as G-quadruplexes. This interaction helps preserve the genetic program necessary for the identity and regenerative potential of muscle stem cells.

Muscular dystrophy study

In a model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, removing TRF2 from stem cells accelerated muscle degeneration and shortened the mice's lifespan. The authors emphasize that the results do not yet mean the emergence of a new treatment for people, but they point to a biological mechanism that could potentially become the subject of further research into muscular dystrophy therapy.

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