In the United States, Sean Cairncross is leaving his post as the White House national cybersecurity director. Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davis will become the acting head of the position, Deutsche Welle reports.

Temporary appointment

Axios and other US media were the first to report that Cairncross was leaving the post. Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on social media platform X that Davis would become the new national cybersecurity director. She will hold the position in an acting capacity.

Davis thanked US President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller for their trust. She stated the need to modernize the foundations on which the country operates, increase their resilience, and develop human resources in the cybersecurity sector.

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System outages

The personnel change came amid a series of technological outages in the United States over the course of the week. The disruptions affected air travel, banking services, communications, e-commerce, and National Security Agency systems. US officials said they had no evidence of a cyberattack.

Trump nominated Cairncross in 2025 for the post of his chief adviser on cybersecurity policy and data protection, after which the Senate confirmed his nomination. During Trump's first presidential term, Cairncross held various positions at the White House and was also an executive at the Republican National Committee.

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