In the United States, researchers found an association between a gradual increase in fasting blood glucose levels from young adulthood to midlife and poorer results on cognitive function tests. The analysis included 2,808 participants in the long-running CARDIA study, who were aged 18 to 30 at the start of observation. News-Medical reported the findings, citing a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Three glucose trajectories

Scientists tracked fasting glucose levels for approximately 30 years: at the start of the study and after 7, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years. Among 2,463 people who did not develop type 2 diabetes, 56% had low stable glucose levels of 80–85 mg/dL, while 38% had moderately stable levels ranging from 90–100 mg/dL. In another 5.6%, the level increased from approximately 85 to 110–115 mg/dL.

Type 2 diabetes developed in 345 participants during the observation period. The average age of participants at the 30-year visit was 55; women made up 56% of the sample, and Black participants accounted for 44%.

Cognitive test results

After accounting for demographic factors and lifestyle, people with an increasing glucose trajectory and participants who developed type 2 diabetes performed worse on tasks involving memory, information-processing speed, executive function and overall cognitive score than the group with low stable glucose levels.

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Study author Regina Paradela noted that the association between rising glucose and weaker cognitive results was found even among people who did not develop type 2 diabetes over 30 years. According to her, this suggests that changes in glucose metabolism may matter for brain health earlier in adulthood than previously thought.

MRI data and study limitations

Brain MRI scans were performed on 605 participants. Compared with the low stable glucose group, people who developed type 2 diabetes had lower total gray matter volume and more abnormal white matter tissue. Previous studies have linked such changes to weaker cognitive function.

At the same time, the authors emphasized limitations: cognitive function was assessed only in the 30th year of observation, so it was not possible to directly measure its decline over time. In addition, MRI scans were available for only part of the sample, limiting the ability to assess the association between rising glucose and structural brain changes in the small group of participants with an increasing trajectory.

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