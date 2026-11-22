In Istanbul, thousands of people took part in a march stretching several kilometers in defense of press freedom and freedom of expression after the closure of several media outlets close to the opposition. Der Spiegel reports, citing the opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet.

March for press freedom

Demonstrators carried signs stating that the press cannot be silenced. The protest was called by the largest opposition party, Yeni.

According to the publication, Turkish media are under considerable pressure, and journalists are repeatedly detained. Last week, Sözcü TV, one of the last television channels close to the opposition, was placed under compulsory state administration.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Closure of channels and website blocking

Before that, the Halk TV channel was shut down in Turkey, while access to the website of the independent news portal T24 was blocked. Journalist Timur Soykan, who was previously detained over criticism of the government, said that the authorities are trying to silence journalists, but will not succeed.

Soykan also called on the public to support Halk TV employees who want to continue working on a new YouTube channel. In this year's Reporters Without Borders press freedom ranking, Turkey ranks 163rd out of 180 countries.

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