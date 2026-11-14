In Istanbul, Yonça Verdioglu Şık, a project coordinator for Germany’s Heinrich Böll Foundation, was detained and later released. According to her lawyer, she is accused of political and military espionage. After questioning, she was also banned from leaving Turkey, Deutsche Welle reports.

Questioning about the foundation’s activities

Police came to Verdioglu Şık’s home in Istanbul on Wednesday evening and took her in for questioning. The records released later contain no questions directly related to espionage. Instead, prosecutors were interested in the activities of the Heinrich Böll Foundation and transfers of money from the foundation to her bank account.

Verdioglu Şık, who was born and raised in Germany, has worked as a project coordinator for the foundation for 18 years. She organizes initiatives dedicated to democracy and the rights of women, minorities, and LGBTQ+ people.

Opposition reaction

Verdioglu Şık’s husband, Ahmet Şık, is an investigative journalist and a member of parliament from Turkey’s left-wing Workers’ Party (TİP). He is a critic of the authorities and has recently investigated a suspected stock market scandal from which members of the ruling Justice and Development Party and their associates may reportedly have benefited.

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Government critics suggested that, because of Ahmet Şık’s parliamentary immunity, pressure was being exerted on him through his wife. Responding to the detention, the lawmaker himself wrote that a state without law becomes a gang.

The practice of espionage accusations

Deutsche Welle notes that following the 2016 coup attempt against Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government, espionage accusations were brought against journalists, opposition figures, human rights defenders, employees of foreign embassies, non-governmental organizations, and foundations. Such cases often ended in acquittals or convictions on other charges, sometimes years after investigations began.

Hakki Taş, a researcher at the German Institute for Global and Area Studies, believes that such cases serve domestic political and foreign policy functions. According to him, for representatives of the opposition and civil society, even contacts with foreign institutions, funding, or a salary can become the subject of an investigation.

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