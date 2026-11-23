On Sunday, drones attacked Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, damaging a United Nations building and striking residential homes. The Japan Times reported this, citing witnesses and the UN.

Explosions near the airport

Explosions were heard in the area of Khartoum Airport and in other parts of the city. According to eyewitness accounts, they were heard from approximately 02:00 to 04:30.

One of the drone strikes destroyed a house, an eyewitness said. The UN separately confirmed damage to its building in the city.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Army source statement

A source in the Sudanese army said that the drones that attacked Khartoum were launched from Ethiopian territory. This claim is presented as information from an army source.

The report does not specify who carried out the attack. Information about the strikes is based on eyewitness accounts, a UN statement, and information from an army source.

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