Twelve dust particles were discovered in Earth’s stratosphere that, researchers conclude, arrived from the Kuiper Belt beyond Neptune’s orbit. An analysis of their composition showed signs of interaction with water containing heavy oxygen isotopes, Space.com reports.

Traces of water with heavy oxygen

The particles were collected by NASA’s high-altitude ER-2 research aircraft. They were studied by a team led by Lindsay Keller using electron microscopy at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and an ion microprobe at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Hydrated clay minerals were found in the dust, whose size did not exceed one millimeter. They formed at low temperatures when water with heavy oxygen isotopes interacted with silicate minerals enriched with iron, nickel, and sulfides. Unlike the usual understanding of heavy water, which involves heavy hydrogen isotopes, this time the researchers studied water with oxygen-17 and oxygen-18 isotopes.

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Dust from the outer Solar System

The particles’ origin in the Kuiper Belt was determined by traces of energetic particles from the Sun on their surface. Scientists believe that the dust gradually moved toward the Sun under the Poynting—Robertson effect: the particles absorbed solar radiation, re-emitted heat, and lost orbital energy. Their small size, mass, and velocity allowed these particles to survive passage through Earth’s atmosphere.

According to the team’s calculations, the upper limit of the oxygen-18-to-oxygen-16 ratio in Kuiper Belt water may be 15% higher than in Earth’s oceans. The authors of the study suggest that the reservoir of such water in the outer part of the early Solar System was isolated from the inner regions, possibly by Saturn alone or together with the ice giants. The analysis results were published on November 11 in the journal Science Advances.

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