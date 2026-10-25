In the suburb of Loganholme, south of Brisbane, Australia, four people sustained serious injuries in a drive-by shooting. One of the victims, a 19-year-old woman, is in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Shooting near a hotel

Police were called to Fitzy's hotel on Bryants Road in Loganholme shortly after 20:00 on Saturday following reports of shots fired from a vehicle. This was reported by ABC News.

Police said that a vehicle linked to the shooting was seen leaving the scene. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the circumstances of the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Condition of the victims

Three men aged 27, 37 and 38 were also taken to hospital. According to police, all of them are in serious but stable condition.

Police are conducting an investigation and said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public following the incident.

Read us on