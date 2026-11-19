Among college-age young people in the United States and Canada, intolerance of uncertainty — a tendency to experience difficulty in situations where important information is lacking or the outcome cannot be predicted — increased steadily from 1992 to 2023. After 2012, the pace of this increase was approximately three times higher than in 1992–2011, News-Medical reports.

Data from 138 studies

The authors of the study from Columbia University and the Boston University School of Public Health analyzed 138 peer-reviewed studies involving 35,296 students in the United States and Canada. Participants completed either the 12-item or 27-item Intolerance of Uncertainty Scale.

Researchers searched the Web of Science database for studies published between 2007 and 2025. After reviewing nearly 300 full-text articles, they used data from measurements conducted between 1992 and 2023. On average, the intolerance of uncertainty score increased by about 0.65 points each year. The meta-analysis was published in JAMA Psychiatry.

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Link to anxiety

Intolerance of uncertainty is not a medical diagnosis or a direct cause of illness. At the same time, researchers consider it one of the psychological risk factors for the development of anxiety. For example, a person with a higher level of intolerance of uncertainty may feel anxious if they do not know in advance what to expect in a class or at a social gathering.

The authors believe that the increase in this indicator may be one of the mechanisms associated with the growing prevalence of symptoms of anxiety disorders and mood disorders among young people. Intolerance of uncertainty may potentially be influenced by interrelated social factors, including more active use of smartphones and social media, academic pressure, loneliness, economic instability, adverse childhood experiences, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The researchers also noted that the concept of intolerance of uncertainty is less well known outside psychology than the concept of anxiety. Therefore, in their view, the observed trend is more difficult to explain solely by young people's greater awareness of mental health. The authors emphasized the need to continue studying the role of uncertainty in the development of anxiety and ways to reduce it.

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