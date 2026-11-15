750 civilians leave Abu Zabad in Sudan in one day — Anadolu Agency

According to Anadolu Agency, about 750 civilians in the city of Abu Zabad in Sudan's West Kordofan state left their homes in one day due to a worsening security situation. The International Organization for Migration reported this on Sunday.

IOM assessment

IOM field teams monitoring population movements estimated that approximately 750 people left the area on Saturday. The organization said that most of the affected families headed to the cities of Al-Sunut, Al-Salam and Lagawa in West Kordofan state.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the IOM assessment, the situation in the Abu Zabad area remains tense and unstable.

Fighting in Kordofan

In North, West and South Kordofan, fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has intensified since October 2025. The war in Sudan has continued since 2023: according to UN estimates, it has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people and forced nearly 13 million people to leave their homes.

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