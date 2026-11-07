In Sudan, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), 825,000 children under the age of five will suffer from severe acute malnutrition in 2026. This is 7% more than a year earlier, Al Jazeera reports.

The humanitarian crisis is unfolding amid a war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has continued since April 2023. During the first six months of 2026, UNICEF and its partners treated 174,700 children for severe acute malnutrition across the country.

At a hospital in Port Sudan, 433 cases of malnutrition among children were recorded from January to August. Due to the influx of patients, as many as three children are sometimes placed in one bed in the 17-bed ward. Medical workers provide therapeutic milk and other nutritional supplies free of charge with support from the World Health Organization and UNICEF, but intravenous solutions and medicines remain a significant financial burden for families.

Overburdened hospitals in Port Sudan

Hospital staff also link the worsening situation to inadequate nutrition among pregnant women, population displacement and economic hardship. Additional risks are posed by flies, which can contaminate food and water, as well as mosquitoes that carry malaria. Ahmed Youssef, director of the pediatric department, noted that families in small villages often eat mainly flour and milk, while meat rarely forms part of their daily diet.

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Drought and population displacement

The situation is particularly difficult in Darfur, where fighting, hunger and disease have intensified the humanitarian crisis. According to UNICEF, at least 40,000 cases of malnutrition were recorded in North Darfur from January to May 2025.

At the Al-Karama-3 camp for displaced people in Blue Nile state, the number of malnutrition cases among children rose from 1,800 in September to 2,116 in November. Of these, 1,760 children are under five years old. The IPC also warns of an increasing risk of hunger in parts of Greater Darfur and Greater Kordofan: food security is affected by conflict, mass displacement, drought and insufficient humanitarian funding.

The El Niño phenomenon led to reduced rainfall during the rainy season and drought that affected approximately half of Sudan. According to the IPC, weak vegetation growth was observed on nearly two-thirds of agricultural land in North Darfur and on about half of the land in South Darfur and the Kordofan states, threatening harvests and further driving up food prices.

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