At least 14 people were killed in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's East Darfur and West Kordofan states. This was stated by the Sudan Human Rights Observatory, Anadolu Agency reports. According to the rights group, 12 people were killed in East Darfur and another two in West Kordofan.

Attacks in East Darfur

The observatory said that over three days, the Rapid Support Forces carried out systematic attacks on the villages of Sharm, Muhajiriya, Kasib, Saliya, Kalait and other settlements in the Yassin area of East Darfur state.

Attacks in West Kordofan

In a separate statement, the rights group reported campaigns against residents of villages in West Kordofan that lasted nearly five days. According to the group, the attacks were accompanied by killings of civilians, assaults, intimidation and looting, and caused displacement.

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The organization documented the deaths of two young men in the villages of Al-Saata al-Zarqa and Al-Saata Um al-Khabar. It called on humanitarian organizations to establish an emergency assistance mechanism for displaced families and open safe corridors for their movement. The Rapid Support Forces did not immediately comment on these claims.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces began in April 2023 amid a dispute over the integration of the paramilitary formation into the army. The conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced millions of people to leave their homes.

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