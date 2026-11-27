According to Anadolu Agency, Brigadier General Dahia Hamdan al-Tahir in Sudan announced that he was leaving the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. He also declared his readiness to join the Sudanese army's military campaign, along with groups allied with it, against this formation.

The officer's statement

In a video circulated by Sudanese media and activists on social media, al-Tahir identified himself as the head of the Rapid Support Forces intelligence special operations department in Central Darfur state and a member of the formation's recruitment committee.

He apologized for his participation in the rebellion against the state and for the destruction caused by the conflict. Addressing Rapid Support Forces commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, al-Tahir referred to the significant losses of young people in Sudanese communities.

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Accusations and context

Al-Tahir accused the Rapid Support Forces leadership of sacrificing members of Sudanese tribes and communities for the interests of the Dagalo family and foreign plans. The group's leadership did not immediately comment on his statement. The agency notes that it was preceded by a series of defections by senior commanders and intelligence personnel.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has continued since April 2023. It began over disagreements regarding the integration of the paramilitary formation into the regular armed forces. The conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced millions of people to leave their homes, causing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

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