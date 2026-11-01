In Sudan, a drone strike on the morning of November 1 caused a fire at the Abu Hamad power station in River Nile State. The facility is located about 538 kilometers north of the country's capital, Khartoum. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing eyewitnesses.

Fire and explosions

According to eyewitnesses, loud explosions were heard near the energy facility, and fire engulfed part of the station. Activists shared videos on social media showing a large fire at the power station.

Following the latest strike, the number of power stations targeted by drone attacks since Monday has reached 12. They are located in six Sudanese states: Khartoum, Al Jazirah, Sennar, Al Qadarif, River Nile and Red Sea.

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Sudanese authorities had not commented on the attack at the time of publication. There was also no information about the extent of the damage or possible casualties.

Strikes on energy infrastructure

The previous day, a drone attacked the Haya power station in Red Sea State, which is still under construction. The strikes on energy infrastructure are taking place amid an armed confrontation between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Fighting has continued since April 2023 after disagreements over the integration of the country's military forces escalated. According to the agency, the war has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million people amid a humanitarian and food crisis.

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