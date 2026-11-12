Energy companies worldwide built more than 21,000 kilometers of new power transmission lines in 2025. This is 50% more than the approximately 14,000 kilometers laid in 2024, OilPrice reports, citing data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance.

Spending on power grids

The Utilities for Net Zero Alliance includes 89 energy companies. According to the publication, the alliance increased its annual planned spending on grid development to at least $156 billion.

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said that power grids will determine the success of the energy transition and the achievement of the goal of increasing electricity's share in global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035. According to IRENA's estimate, total global investment in grids by 2035 must reach $10 trillion, meaning it must more than double.

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Need for new lines

The capacity of transmission grids remains one of the obstacles to the development of wind and solar generation. Such power plants are often located far from major consumption centers, and their output depends on weather conditions. As a result, some of the electricity generated has to be curtailed, which increases costs.

In 2023, the International Energy Agency estimated that energy companies would need to build or replace about 50 million kilometers of power transmission lines by 2040 so that countries participating in the Paris Agreement could fulfill their commitments. Last year, the European Commission estimated the EU's need for $2–2.3 trillion to modernize power grids by 2050.

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