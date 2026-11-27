Worldwide, 411,913 measles cases were registered in 2025, a figure comparable to the pre-pandemic level. At the same time, since 2021, global databases have recorded only two of the 24 historically recognized measles virus genotypes. These findings are contained in a review of molecular surveillance of measles and rubella from 2000 to 2025, reported by News-Medical.

Recovery in incidence

The review authors note that officially registered cases may account for about 5% of the actual number of infections worldwide. Missed childhood vaccinations and gaps in herd immunity were named as likely factors behind the renewed increase. At the same time, the researchers point out that the decline in indicators during the pandemic may have been linked both to reduced virus transmission and disruptions to the surveillance system.

More than 150,000 measles cases were registered in the European Region in 2024, the highest number since 1997. In 2025, this figure fell by 75%. In the Region of the Americas, the number of cases, by contrast, increased compared with 2024, while in the African Region and the South-East Asia Region it declined after the 2023 surges.

Two measles virus genotypes

Since 2021, only measles genotypes B3 and D8 have been reported. D8 has been recorded most frequently worldwide since 2018, except in 2021. It accounted for nearly all genetically characterized cases during the 2025 outbreak in the Region of the Americas. Genotype B3 was detected more often in the Eastern Mediterranean, while in Europe in 2025 there were more B3 sequences than D8 sequences for the first time since 2021.

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The reduction in genetic diversity is consistent with vaccination limiting the virus's opportunities for transmission. However, it also makes it more difficult to track individual chains of infection using standard genotyping. The researchers stress that virus sequence data alone do not allow for reliable reconstruction of measles transmission.

Gaps in rubella surveillance

Molecular surveillance of rubella remains substantially weaker: global databases receive approximately ten times fewer virus sequences than for measles. Since 2022, only 59 sequences of rubella virus genotypes 1G and 2B have been documented, including six in 2025. Since 2024, 2B has been the only genotype reported worldwide, but limited sequencing does not allow a definitive determination of whether other genotypes have disappeared.

The review authors consider investment in laboratory capacity, standardized sequencing protocols, quality control, surveillance, and vaccination necessary. They also noted that there have been no reports of measles strains capable of evading vaccines.

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