In the southeastern Mexican state of Tabasco, 30 local residents joined a brigade and received training in restoring vegetation cover on coastal dunes in the Barra de Santa Ana area. The strip of land separates the Gulf of Mexico from the Carmen-Pajonal-Machona lagoon system. According to Mexico News Daily, the training is being conducted by Eni Mexico and UNESCO.

Coastal protection

Climate change and the related rise in sea level threaten Santa Ana and other coastal communities. Between Boca de Santa Ana and Boca de Panteones, erosion has affected 85% of a 30-kilometer stretch of coastline. Each year, the sea takes up to 3.5 meters of shoreline.

To counter erosion, the Dunas Vivas, or “Living Dunes,” project was developed, which also provides temporary paid work to carry out the measures. The project is part of a plan to reduce disaster risks and strengthen community resilience through science-based solutions and sustainable management of natural and cultural heritage.

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Restoring the vegetation barrier

With the participation of local universities, ejido representatives and officials, the brigade completed an accelerated course in strategic plant cultivation. Participants will also install sand traps made from organic materials, intended to help form dunes.

The brigade will maintain botanical nurseries and collect germplasm — seeds, plant tissues, pollen and DNA — for the controlled propagation of species suitable for restoring vegetation. Coastal dunes are one of the main natural barriers against hurricanes and storm surges, and they also protect communities, infrastructure and mangrove forests.

According to the newspaper El Heraldo de Tabasco, the state has 50,044 hectares of mangrove forests, but significant areas of coastal tidal zones have sparse vegetation. State mapping conducted last year recorded 2,179 hectares of disturbed mangrove land, compared with 406 hectares in 2020.

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