In Taipei, Taiwan, a plaque unveiling ceremony was held for the bronze sculpture “Reading Boy” by artist Wang Hsiu-chi on the grounds of the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall. The event took place in the western part of the memorial hall grounds, Taipei Times reports.

A counterpart to the girl sculpture

The new work was jointly commissioned by the Taipei Capitol Lions Club and Japan’s Aomori Mahoroba Lions Club. It became a counterpart to the “Reading Girl” sculpture, which the Taipei Capitol Lions Club donated to the memorial hall ten years ago.

Wang Lan-sheng, director-general of the memorial hall, said that both sculptures are intended to remind people of the joy and intellectual benefits of reading at a time when electronic devices compete for people’s attention. According to him, the works are also part of a project to develop the complex grounds as a cultural space for art enthusiasts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A call to read more

Ku Su-mei, president of the Taipei Capitol Lions Club, said that the club hopes to encourage Taiwan’s young people to read despite distractions from phones, the internet and television. The organization also donated three granite benches to the memorial hall, placing them next to the sculptures so visitors can rest and read.

Wang Hsiu-chi said that he grew up in poverty: he had to walk for an hour to school and, after returning home, help his father in the family garden, leaving him almost no time to read. The sculptor thanked the organizations for the opportunity to contribute to future generations through art.

Read us on