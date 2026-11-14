The first Tainan Art Biennale opened in Tainan, Taiwan, on October 31. It is being held at 16 main venues in the city center and is themed “Unfolding Circuits,” combining Tainan’s architecture, geography and cultural history. Taipei Times reports.

The event is promoted as Taiwan’s first biennale that can be explored on foot through the city. Exhibition venues are located within a dense network of streets, alleys and cultural spaces in central Tainan.

Main exhibition venues

The Tainan Art Museum has become the epicenter of the biennale. Its exhibition features textile works by Malaysian artists, hand-knitted garments associated with political protest, an overview of the Prototype Art movement, Japanese sculptures made from oyster shells, and paintings dedicated to the Atayal Indigenous people.

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Venues also include the preparatory office of the National Museum of Modern Art Tainan, known as MOMA Tainan. It presents a retrospective of artist Shen Zhe-cai and the exhibition The Vanished Art and Design of Taiwan, about Taiwanese art and design from 1895 to 1960.

Route and tickets

For visitors wishing to see the main venues in one day, the publication recommends moving from north to south through central Tainan. Eight important sites are located along the section from B.B. ART Gallery to the former Aigo Patriotic Women’s Hall; walking between them without stops takes about 10 minutes.

A one-day ticket costs NT$200, while a two-day ticket costs NT$300. Ticket holders can visit the Tainan Art Museum, MOMA Tainan and the Tainan Confucius Temple free of charge. The biennale will run until March 1. The opening of Sou Fujimoto’s large-scale interactive installation The Loop is scheduled for December 5 at Tang De-chang Memorial Park.

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