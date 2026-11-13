In Kaohsiung, Taiwan, a man surnamed Wu has been charged with fraud after he allegedly placed a cockroach leg in ice cream at a hot-pot restaurant to avoid paying the bill. Kaohsiung prosecutors said the charges were filed last Friday, Taipei Times reports.

Restaurant incident

According to prosecutors, Wu went to a well-known restaurant in Lingya District at 7:47 p.m. on June 17. While having ice cream, investigators allege, he placed a cockroach leg that he had brought with him into the dessert and deliberately drew the attention of other diners and restaurant staff to it.

After that, the man said he felt unwell and had to go to the hospital. He also demanded compensation from the restaurant manager, surnamed Shao.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bill and medical expenses

Shao agreed not to charge Wu the bill of NT$4,052 and accompanied him to the hospital. There, the manager paid NT$551 for the man's medical treatment.

Later, Shao reviewed the restaurant's surveillance footage. According to prosecutors, the video showed that Wu himself placed the cockroach leg in the ice cream. The manager tried to recover the costs of the dinner and medical care, but after unsuccessful attempts, he contacted the police. Prosecutors believe that the man obtained payment of his medical expenses and exemption from paying the restaurant bill through deception.

Read us on