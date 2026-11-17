In Taiwan, Kuomintang candidate Li Shu-chuan holds a slight lead in the race for mayor of New Taipei. According to a poll released by China Times, he is supported by 37% of respondents, while Democratic Progressive Party candidate Su Chiao-hui has 33.4%, Taipei Times reports.

The race in New Taipei

The poll, commissioned by China Times, was conducted by Apollo Survey and Research Co from Wednesday to Friday last week. It involved 1,083 New Taipei residents aged 20 and older, and the margin of error is 3 percentage points. The sample was formed on the basis of the city directory of landline telephone numbers.

Su Chiao-hui said that pre-election polls should be viewed only as a reference point. According to her, her campaign is leading in most polls, although not in some. Li Shu-chuan also described the contest as highly competitive and called on supporters to campaign and vote on November 28.

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Data from Kaohsiung and Hsinchu

A poll released by the Era Polling Center in Kaohsiung and funded by Era Communications showed Democratic Progressive Party candidate Lai Jui-lung in the lead. He received 43.9% support compared with 24.7% for Kuomintang candidate Ko Chih-en. The gap between them is 19.2 percentage points. Ko’s campaign said that among those surveyed, supporters of the “green” camp outnumbered supporters of the “blue” and “white” camps twofold.

In Hsinchu City, incumbent mayor and independent candidate Ann Kao has 22.7% support. Democratic Progressive Party candidate Chuang Jing-cheng received 21.8%, while independent candidate Ho Chih-yung received 14.3%. At the same time, 35.6% of poll participants remain undecided or did not express an opinion, while another 5.6% declined to answer.

Taiwan’s Civil Servants Election and Recall Act prohibits publishing, disseminating, commenting on, or citing poll results during the 10 days before an election and until voting ends. According to the Central Election Commission, publishing or citing such data from the following day is punishable by a fine.

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